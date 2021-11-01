Minnesota Governor Walz, Flanagan Announce Appointments

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced the following appointments to the Governor’s Interagency Coordinating Council on Early Childhood Intervention, the Minnesota Zoological Board, and the Minnesota Board on Aging.

Supreet Deshpande – Plymouth, MN

Governor’s Interagency Coordinating Council on Early Childhood Intervention

Physician Representative

Effective: November 3, 2021

Term Expires: January 2, 2023

Replacing: Pamela Chawla

Lori Gunnink – Lake Wilson, MN

Governor’s Interagency Coordinating Council on Early Childhood Intervention

Head Start Director Representative

Effective: November 3, 2021

Term Expires: January 2, 2023

Leila Goggleye – Bemidji, MN

Governor’s Interagency Coordinating Council on Early Childhood Intervention

Tribal Council Representative

Effective: November 3, 2021

Term Expires: January 2, 2023

About the Governor’s Interagency Coordinating Council on Early Childhood Intervention:

The Governor’s Interagency Coordinating Council on Early Childhood Intervention advises and assists the Minnesota Department of Education with fulfilling federal and state Early Childhood Special Education obligations for children with disabilities ages 0 up to kindergarten entrance and their families.

Additional information about the Governor’s Interagency Coordinating Council on Early Childhood Intervention can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Alan Perish – Browerville, MN

Minnesota Board on Aging

Member

Effective: November 3, 2021

Term Expires: January 2, 2023

Replacing: Ann Bussey

About the Minnesota Board on Aging:

The Minnesota Board on Aging (MBA) is the designated state agency on aging for Minnesota and administers federal and state funds to deliver a range of in-home and supportive services to older adults and their caregivers. Its two direct service programs are the Office of Ombudsman for Long-Term Care and the Senior LinkAge Line. In addition, the MBA promotes state and local policies and programs to support older adults to age well and live well.

Additional information about the Minnesota Board on Aging can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Richard Carlbom – Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota Zoological Board

Member

Effective: November 3, 2021

Term Expires: January 6, 2025

Replacing: Heather Rein

About the Minnesota Zoological Board:

The Minnesota Zoological Board is responsible for supervision and control of the Minnesota Zoological Garden, more commonly known as the Minnesota Zoo.

Additional information about the Minnesota Zoological Board can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

The Governor and Lieutenant Governor are seeking qualified and diverse individuals who are passionate about using their knowledge, skills, and lived experiences to serve the state of Minnesota. A list of boards and commissions, including open positions, can be found on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website.