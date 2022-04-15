Minnesota Governor to Visit Upper Sioux Community

Governor Walz Becomes First Governor in 160 Years to Visit Upper Sioux Community

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz became the first Minnesota Governor in 160 years to visit the Upper Sioux Community. During his visit, the Governor met with Chairman Kevin Jensvold and the Upper Sioux tribal government to learn about the community and discuss opportunities for improving tribal-state relations. Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Commissioner Sarah Strommen joined Governor Walz and Chairman Jensvold to tour the Upper Sioux Agency State Park.

“As the first Minnesota Governor to visit the Upper Sioux Community in over 160 years, I was grateful to meet with Chairman Jensvold and the tribal government to discuss tribal-state relations and learn more about the community,” said Governor Walz. “We are committed to continuing to work in partnership with tribes to implement the structures, processes, and best practices to honor tribal-state relations.”

In 2021, Governor Walz signed a historic bill, which codified government-to-government relations and consultation in the spirit of Executive Order 19-24 into law. The bill affirms tribal sovereignty; requires state agencies to appoint tribal-state liaisons and recognizes the unique legal relationship between the State of Minnesota; and mandates tribal-state relations training for state leaders and employees.