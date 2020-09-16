Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Urges Presidential Campaigns to Comply with Minnesota’s COVID-19 Safety Guidelines

With both candidates coming to Minnesota this week, Walz calls on campaigns to plan safe events and ‘partner with us in the fight against COVID-19’

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Minnesota Governor Tim Walz In a letter to the presidential campaigns of Donald J. Trump and Joe Biden today, Governor Tim Walz asked that their upcoming campaign events comply with Minnesota’s COVID-19 Safety Guidelines. Both campaigns have visits to Minnesota scheduled this week.

“As the election nears, Minnesotans look forward to hearing from political candidates about their vision for our state and country,” Walz wrote. “While we welcome the opportunity for Minnesotans to participate in democracy, we ask that your events comply with our state’s COVID-19 safety guidelines. Partner with us in the fight against COVID-19.”

“COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to Minnesota,” Walz’s letter concluded. “Over 1,900 Minnesotans have died from the virus, including more than 200 in the past month. Please demonstrate that you value Minnesota by protecting the health of our communities. Join us in our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, keep our businesses open, and get back to the activities we love.”

In order to comply with the relevant guidelines, the events generally must not exceed 25 percent capacity, not to exceed 250 people. The organizers may be able to increase total attendance if they choose a venue with multiple event spaces with separate capacity limits, as long as each separate space is limited to the lesser of 250 people or 25 percent capacity. Attendees must maintain social distancing of at least six feet at all times, including when entering and exiting the event. Face coverings are required indoors and strongly encouraged outdoors. Complete guidance is available at: https://staysafe.mn.gov/industry-guidance/

Full text of the letter is available below:

To the Presidential Campaigns of President Donald J. Trump and Vice President Joe Biden,

Minnesotans care deeply about democracy. We are highly engaged in the political process and are proud to have the highest voter turnout in the nation. As the election nears, Minnesotans look forward to hearing from political candidates about their vision for our state and country. That includes visits from both of your presidential campaigns this week. While we welcome the opportunity for Minnesotans to participate in democracy, we ask that your events comply with our state’s COVID-19 safety guidelines. Partner with us in the fight against COVID-19.

Minnesota’s Stay Safe Plan combats the spread of COVID-19 through various mitigation efforts. To comply with the relevant guidelines, your events generally must not exceed 25% capacity, not to exceed 250 people. You may be able to increase total attendance if you choose a venue with multiple event spaces with separate capacity limits, as long as you limit each separate space to the lesser of 250 people or 25% capacity. Attendees must maintain social distancing of at least six feet at all times, including when entering and exiting the event. Face coverings are required indoors and strongly encouraged outdoors. Complete guidance is available at: https://staysafe.mn.gov/industry-guidance/

For several weeks, the White House has encouraged us to “ensure compliance with current MN StaySafe Plan occupancy restrictions.” These rules are the best way to protect one another, allow our children to attend school, and keep our economy open. They are consistent with recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and from White House Coronavirus expert Dr. Deborah Birx. On a recent visit to Minnesota, Dr. Birx praised our state’s mitigation efforts. She stressed the importance of wearing face coverings, practicing social distancing, and avoiding large gatherings.

COVID-19 continues to pose a threat to Minnesota. Over 1,900 Minnesotans have died from the virus, including more than 200 in the past month. Please demonstrate that you value Minnesota by protecting the health of our communities. Join us in our efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19, keep our businesses open, and get back to the activities we love.

Sincerely,

Tim Walz

Governor of Minnesota