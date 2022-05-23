Minnesota Governor Signs ‘Free the Growler’ Bill into Law

Governor Tim Walz Signs ‘Free the Growler’ Bill into Law

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz signed into law a bill that makes several changes to Minnesota’s liquor laws, including raising the cap on growler sales, allowing more off-sale options for smaller breweries, and expanding license opportunities for specific cities and events.

“I am proud to live in a state with so many locally owned breweries and distilleries,” said Governor Walz. “Every Minnesota business—big or small—deserves the opportunity to succeed. The pandemic has pushed us to think creatively when it comes to the food and beverage industry, and this bill provides more opportunities for these businesses to thrive. This bill is one way we can support Minnesota’s local breweries and distilleries.”

Previously, Minnesota liquor laws put a 20,000 barrel per year cap on craft beer production, preventing Minnesota’s larger breweries from selling to-go beer in 64-ouce containers, growlers, and 32-ounce cans. This bill raises that cap to 150,000 barrels a year.

In addition to raising the production cap, this bill allows smaller breweries to sell their products in bottles and cans and distilleries to have off-sale products in standard size cans and open cocktail rooms.

The bill extends hours for alcohol sale during live World Cup matches, offers cities and counties temporary on-sale license for events and fair, and makes an alcohol-permitted outdoor social district in Anoka County.

