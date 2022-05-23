Minnesota Governor Signs Additional 21 Bills into Law

Governor Tim Walz Signs Additional 21 Bills into Law on Sunday

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) In addition to signing Minnesota’s ‘Free the Growler’ bill and a bill increasing access to reenlistment bonuses to Minnesota National Guard service members with more than 12 years of service, Governor Tim Walz signed 21 additional bipartisan bills into law today, including a bill enhancing student data privacy and a bill appropriating more than $159 million from the outdoor heritage fund as recommended by the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council to protect Minnesota’s natural resources.

“I am proud of the diverse array of legislation that came to my desk today,” said Governor Walz. “All of these new laws will improve the lives of Minnesotans across the state, including our students. The legislation I signed today on student data privacy will ensure that our students and their parents can focus on what matters—their education—without their private information being shared without permission.”

“Minnesota’s outstanding natural resources—our lakes, prairies, and forests—are the pride of our state and define who we are,” continued Governor Walz. “The funding recommendations made by the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council and passed by the Legislature will protect our natural resources for generations to come.”