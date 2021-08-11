Minnesota Governor on Clean Energy Jobs Report

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Today, Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan issued the following statements on the Clean Jobs Midwest Report released today by the national, nonpartisan business group E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs) and nonprofits Clean Energy Trust and Clean Energy Economy MN (CEEM). The report shows that more than 55,300 Minnesotans worked in energy efficiency and clean energy at the end of 2020, with more than 1 in 3 clean energy jobs located in Greater Minnesota.

Statement from Governor Walz:

“By supporting the growth of clean energy jobs, we are not only boosting our economy, but also protecting our environment and Minnesota’s future. This report proves that we can have a clean future while creating jobs at the same time. Minnesota workers have the ingenuity and dedication needed to pioneer the green energy economy and bring us into the future.”

Statement from Lieutenant Governor Flanagan:

“Clean energy jobs are the jobs of the future, and Minnesota is taking the right steps forward to make sure we are building a brighter future for our young people. Thank you to E2, Clean Energy Trust, and Clean Energy Economy MN for understanding the urgency of this moment, being good partners in this work, and doing the research to show an environmentally friendly economy is a strong economy.”