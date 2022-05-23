Minnesota Governor – National Guard Retention Bonuses

Governor Tim Walz Signs Bill to Expand Access to National Guard Retention Bonuses

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz signed into law a bill that authorizes service members in the Minnesota National Guard who have more than twelve years of service to be eligible for enlistment or reenlistment bonuses.

“As a 24-year veteran of the National Guard, I am proud to sign this bill supporting those who have served,” said Governor Walz. “Our Minnesota National Guard has been especially busy in recent years serving in support of both their state and their nation. Minnesotans are grateful for their service, and this legislation will help reward more service members for their continued commitment and service. ”

Previously, enlistment and reenlistment bonuses were only available to service members who have served for less than twelve years. This bill allows the Minnesota National Guard’s Adjutant General to offer retention bonuses to additional soldiers and airmen who previously did not have access.

This change will help with retention of the force, as recent changes to federal retirement eligibility rules have reduced the incentive to reenlist.

Passage of this legislation comes on the heels of passage of the Veterans and Military Affairs Omnibus Bill, which appropriated additional funding for reenlistment bonuses.

Additional information about HF3379 can be found here.