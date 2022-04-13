Minnesota Governor – E15 Will Available Through the Summer

Governor Walz Celebrates Move to Make E15 Available Through the Summer

Walz urged EPA to take emergency action earlier this month

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz celebrated news that the Biden Administration will lift a ban on the summertime sale of E15, which is cheaper than normal unleaded gas.

“Making E15 available this summer is the right move,” said Governor Walz. “This month, we urged EPA Administrator Michael Regan to make E15 available to help bring down prices at the pump and give drivers more choices. I’d like to thank President Biden and Administrator Regan for working to save families money, and I look forward to working with the EPA to deliver relief this summer.”

Earlier this month, Governor Walz wrote to EPA Administrator Regan requesting emergency action to make E15 available this summer, in light of global uncertainty and the need for cost relief in the fuel market.