Minnesota Governor Co-Chairs Council of Governors Meeting

Governor Walz Co-Chairs Meeting of President’s Bipartisan Council of Governors

ST. PAUL, MN – Today, Governor Tim Walz co-chaired a meeting of the bipartisan Council of Governors with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. The council interfaces with the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the White House on matters related to the National Guard, homeland defense, cybersecurity, and emergency management. Governor Walz, a 24-year veteran of the Army National Guard, was appointed by the President in 2021 to co-lead the council with Governor DeWine, after having served a two-year term from 2019-2020.

“As a veteran of the National Guard, it is a tremendous honor to work with a bipartisan group of my colleagues and the federal government on matters of security and defense,” said Governor Walz. “This is one of the best examples of the state-federal partnership working to its fullest potential to protect our citizens and innovatively approach the future of national defense.”

Today’s meeting focused on the National Defense Strategy and Disaster Season Preparedness along with progress updates on cybersecurity, emergency management, and military matters discussed in January.

The council meeting was attended by leaders across the federal government: the Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the White House.