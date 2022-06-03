Minnesota Governor Celebrates Veterans Omnibus Bill

Governor Walz Celebrates Comprehensive Veterans Omnibus Bill and National Guard Retention Bonus Bill

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz ceremonially signed the comprehensive veterans omnibus bill and National Guard retention bonus bill today. Governor Walz, a 24-year veteran of the National Guard, officially signed the veterans omnibus bill, SF4233 , on May 10, 2022. This law will move the state towards ending and preventing veteran homelessness, provide service bonuses to post-9/11 era veterans and Gold Star families, and fund veterans homes and veterans cemeteries. Governor Walz also signed HF3379 , which expands eligibility for reenlistment bonuses for Service Members in the Minnesota National Guard. Photos from the event are attached.

“I’m grateful to the legislature for making our National Guard service members, veterans, and their families a priority this year,” said Governor Walz. “This legislation is going to improve the lives of those who have sacrificed for our state and nation.”

Highlights of SF4233 and HF3379 include:

Service Bonuses

The bill includes nearly $25 million in FY23 for service bonuses to post-9/11 era veterans and Gold Star Families.

Veteran Homelessness

In FY23, $5.4 million will go toward a grant to the Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans to provide assistance to veterans and former services members and their families who are homeless or in danger of homelessness. The bill also includes $1.7 million annually to fund temporary housing options for veterans and former service members experiencing homelessness and to increase outreach activities to end homelessness.

Veterans Homes

The bill includes funding of $10.3 million in FY22 and $16.5 million in FY23 for the design, construction, furnishing, and equipping of new veterans homes to support aging veterans in Bemidji, Montevideo, and Preston, Minnesota.

National Guard Retention

$4 million will go toward enlistment incentives designed to retain the trained and ready members of the Minnesota National Guard over FY 23-25.

Veterans Cemeteries

The bill includes $830,000 annually to operate state veterans cemeteries, including operations in Redwood County.

The bills passed the Minnesota House and Senate with nearly unanimous support.