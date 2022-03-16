Minnesota Governor Appoints Timothy Carey & Jacob Kraus

Governor Walz Appoints Timothy Carey and Jacob Kraus to Fill Second Judicial District Vacancies

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan today announced the appointments of Timothy Carey and Jacob Kraus as District Court Judges in Minnesota’s Second Judicial District. These seats will be chambered in St. Paul in Ramsey County.

Mr. Carey will be replacing the Honorable George T. Stephenson.

“I am honored to appoint Mr. Carey,” said Governor Walz. “His extensive experience working on civil commitment cases in the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office and previous career serving as a probation officer provide him with perspectives that will greatly benefit the people of Ramsey County.”

“Mr. Carey is a true public servant,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “He has dedicated his career to helping Minnesotans navigate challenges by working to uphold the rights and protections afforded to them under the law. The people of the Second Judicial District will be well-served by Mr. Carey.”

Mr. Kraus will be replacing the Honorable Teresa R. Warner.

“I am also honored to appoint Mr. Kraus,” said Governor Walz. “He is a proven leader who will bring a wealth of insight and knowledge to the bench through his many years working in the child protection system and engaging in system improvement initiatives to help children and families succeed.”

“I applaud the appointment of Mr. Kraus,” said Lieutenant Governor Flanagan. “I am confident that Mr. Kraus will approach his role as a judge as he has every other – with hard work, compassion, and humility.”

Minnesota’s Second Judicial District encompasses Ramsey County.

About Timothy Carey

Mr. Carey is an Assistant Ramsey County Attorney in the Civil Commitments Division in the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office. He also worked in the Child Support and Criminal divisions of the office. He previously served as a sex offender evaluator and probation officer for Ramsey County Community Corrections. His community involvement includes serving as the Minnesota County Attorney’s Association Representative to the Legislative Community Competency Restoration Taskforce. He also serves on the boards of Lawyers Concerned for Lawyers, FreeWriters, and Uptown House Foundation. Mr. Carey earned his B.A. from St. John’s University and J.D. from Hamline University School of Law.

About Jacob Kraus

Mr. Kraus is a Senior Assistant Hennepin County Attorney in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, where he supervises a trial team in the Child Protection Division. He also worked in the Adult Prosecution Division of the office, where he prosecuted serious felony cases. Mr. Kraus previously worked in the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office as a division manager of the Consumer Protection and Human Services divisions. His community involvement includes coaching youth baseball and hockey in St. Paul, volunteering in St. Paul public schools, attending the Basilica of St. Mary, and serving on AFSCME Council 5, Local 2938’s board of directors. Mr. Kraus earned his B.A. from the University of St. Thomas and J.D. from Notre Dame Law School.