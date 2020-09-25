Minnesota Gov. Walz Takes Public Safety Steps During Vice Presidential Visit

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Due to additional security needs surrounding Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to Minnesota today, Governor Tim Walz has activated the Minnesota National Guard to assist local law enforcement.

“Out of an abundance of caution for the safety of Minnesotans, we have asked the Minnesota National Guard to assist in keeping the peace,” said Governor Walz.

The mobilization follows a request from the City of Minneapolis. The Minnesota National Guard is currently mobilizing 100 National Guard soldiers as well as providing equipment and facilities needed to support public safety services.

