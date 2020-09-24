Minnesota Gov. Walz & Flanagan Announce Appointments

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan today announced the following appointments to the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission, the Board of the Perpich Center for Arts Education, the Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board, the Minnesota Forest Resources Council, the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet Advisory Council, and the Minnesota Board of Nursing.

Kyra Ladd– Wadena, MN

County Attorney Member

Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission

Effective: September 28, 2020

Expires: January 2, 2023

Replacing: Peter Orput

About the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission:

The Commission establishes the sentencing guidelines that district courts apply at felony sentencing hearings, conducts related research and analysis, shares information, and advises the legislature.

More information on the Minnesota Sentencing Guidelines Commission can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Molly Chase– Minneapolis, MN

Member

Board of the Perpich Center for Arts Education

Effective: September 28, 2020

Expires: January 1, 2024

Replacing: Roque Diaz

About the Board of the Perpich Center for Arts Education:

The Board of the Perpich Center for Arts Education oversees the care, management, and control of the Perpich Center for Arts Education.

More information on the Board of the Perpich Center for Arts Education can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Tim Malchow– Cannon Falls, MN

Ambulance Service Director Member

Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board

Effective: September 28, 2020

Expires: January 3, 2022

Replacing: Patrick Coyne

About the Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board:

The Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board (EMSRB) is responsible for certifying EMS personnel, licensing and inspecting ambulance services, registering medical response units, and approving and auditing education programs. The EMSRB also supports EMS across Minnesota through grant funding of the eight EMS regions and other programs and activities. In addition, the EMSRB assists with the coordination of EMS activities during regional and statewide emergencies such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information on the Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Kory Cease– Grand Rapids, MN

County Land Commissioner Representative

Minnesota Forest Resources Council

Effective: September 28, 2020

Expires: January 1, 2024

Replacing: Gregory Bernu

About the Minnesota Forest Resources Council:

The Minnesota Forest Resources Council was legislatively established in 1995 to develop and recommend sustainable forest policies, practices and plans that balance the economic, environmental and social values of the state’s forest resources.

More information on the Minnesota Forest Resources Council can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Salma Abdi– Rochester, MN

Member

Governor’s Children’s Cabinet Advisory Council

Effective: September 28, 2020

Expires: January 2, 2023

Replacing: Hufsa Ahmed

About the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet Advisory Council:

The Advisory Council will make recommendations to and help to support engagement with the Children’s Cabinet. Members will be asked to focus on equity and addressing the opportunity gap from a whole family, whole system approach.

More information on the Governor’s Children’s Cabinet Advisory Council can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Latasha Lee– Minneapolis, MN

Registered Nurse Member

Minnesota Board of Nursing

Effective: September 28, 2020

Expires: January 1, 2024

Replacing: Steven Strand

About the Minnesota Board of Nursing:

The Minnesota Board of Nursing oversees and assures the safe practice of nursing in Minnesota by holding nurses accountable for conduct based on legal, ethical, and professional standards.

More information on the Minnesota Board of Nursing can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.

Can also be viewed at US Political News