Minnesota Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Captain Andy Loso

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz has ordered all United States and Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings in the State of Minnesota, from sunrise until sunset on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, in honor and remembrance of Captain Andy Loso.

“Captain Loso was a dedicated firefighter who was respected by his family, friends, and colleagues,” reads the proclamation issued by Governor Walz. “With its deepest gratitude, the State of Minnesota recognizes Captain Loso for his dedicated service to, and sacrifice for, his fellow Minnesotans, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends, and community.”

Captain Loso died on November 23, 2021, due to a medical illness obtained during line of duty service. Captain Loso dedicated nearly 20 years of service to the St. Joseph Volunteer Fire Department. He is survived by his wife and three children.

At the direction of the Governor, Minnesota flies its flags at half-staff following the death of Minnesota first responders fallen in the line of duty. Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.