Minnesota; Felon Kenneth Ray Miller Pleads Guilty To Manufacturing And Selling Explosive Material

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald today announced the guilty plea of Kenneth Ray Miller, 58, for manufacturing and dealing in explosive material. MILLER entered his guilty plea today before Judge Patrick J. Schiltz in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis, Minnesota. MILLER’s sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

According to MILLER’s guilty plea and documents filed with the court, in the spring of 2019, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) was notified of a Popular Science magazine article about MILLER manufacturing pyrotechnics on his property in Brownsville, Minnesota. MILLER, having previous felony convictions, is prohibited from possessing firearms and manufacturing and dealing in explosive material.

According to MILLER’s guilty plea and documents filed with the court, from 2013 to March 3, 2020, he manufactured and sold smoke generating devices containing electric igniters (also known as electric matches) and a chlorate explosive mixture to customers across the country. MILLER admitted that he did not have a license, permit, exemption or other authorization from the ATF to possess or use the electric matches or chlorate explosive mixtures.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, with assistance from the Houston County Sheriff’s Office, the St. Paul Police Department, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, and the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (State Fire Marshal).

Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily A. Polachek is prosecuting the case.

Defendant Information:

KENNETH RAY MILLER, 58

Brownsville, Minn.

Convicted:

Manufacturing and dealing explosive materials, 1 count

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE