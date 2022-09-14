Minnesota – Disaster Assistance for Thirteen Counties

Governor Walz Authorizes State Disaster Assistance for Thirteen Minnesota Counties

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz has authorized emergency assistance for thirteen Minnesota counties due to damage caused by severe thunderstorms in two weather events which occurred in June and July.

“Minnesota’s emergency management team has been hard at work meeting with local teams to assess damage due to several severe weather events in recent months,” said Governor Walz. “The State of Minnesota is committed to supporting the communities in these counties as they recover from severe weather events.”

On June 20-24, Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, St. Louis, and Todd counties experienced severe thunderstorms, which included damaging winds, heavy rain, and flooding.

On July 23, Houston and Renville counties experienced damages caused by severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, heavy rain, and flooding.

As climate change increases the frequency of extreme weather events, impacts to outdated infrastructure and roadways have caused millions of dollars in damages statewide. Collaborative emergency planning at all levels of government and investments in infrastructure are critical to safeguarding against future damages.

The Department of Public Safety division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management will continue to work with the counties who were impacted by these severe weather events, as directed by the Governor.

Read more news related to Minnesota: