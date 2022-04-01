Minnesota – Applications for Vacancy in Fourth Judicial District

Commission on Judicial Selection Opens Application Process for Vacancy in the Fourth Judicial District

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Today, the Commission on Judicial Selection announced a new vacancy in Minnesota’s Fourth Judicial District. The vacancy will occur upon the retirement of the Honorable Regina M. Chu. This seat will be chambered in Minneapolis in Hennepin County.

The application process is now open for this vacancy. The Commission is searching for fair, experienced, and civic-minded individuals to serve on the bench and offer their talents and services to Minnesota’s judicial system. Per statute, the Commission will consider the following qualifications for judicial office: integrity, maturity, health (if job related), judicial temperament, legal knowledge, ability, experience, and community service. The Commission is seeking applicants who reflect Minnesota’s full diversity.

Individuals wishing to apply may request an application by contacting the Office of the Governor and Lieutenant Governor via e-mail at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us. Application materials are due by 4:00 pm on Thursday, April 21, 2022 and should be addressed to the Chair of the Commission, Ms. Erin Sindberg Porter. The Commission expects to hold interviews in early May.

For inquiries concerning the application process, please contact the Office of the Governor and Lieutenant Governor at Judicial.Selection@state.mn.us.