Minnesota: $100 Vaccine Reward Request Form Opens Today

ST. PAUL, MN (STL.News) Governor Tim Walz announced that Minnesotans can now submit their requests for the $100 vaccination rewards program today at mn.gov/covid19/100. Minnesotans 12 years of age and older who have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since July 30 can submit a request for a $100 Visa gift card. The form will remain open for submissions for Minnesotans who get their first dose until August 15.

“If you are still waiting to get your vaccine, this is your chance to get $100 just for rolling up your sleeves,” said Governor Walz. “We face a critical juncture in the pandemic – the Delta variant is pushing cases up across the country, including right here in Minnesota. As we head into the fall and kids go back to school, the best tool we have to fight COVID-19 is any of the three safe, free, and highly effective vaccines. Now is the time to get your shot, and get $100, Minnesota.”

“For those who are eligible to get vaccinated but haven’t yet done so, this is the time to do it,” said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. “A full vaccination series provide strong protection against serious COVID-19 illness and hospitalization, and, as Minnesotans, it’s another way we take care of ourselves and each other. And, until August 15, every new first vaccination could come with $100.”

The $100 reward request form is open from Wednesday, August 4 through Sunday, August 15. Reward requests must be submitted to the Minnesota Department of Health by 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Vaccine information will be subject to verification by the Department of Health.

Governor Walz will authorize up to $2.5 million in American Rescue Plan funding to start up the program, and at this time, this rewards program is limited to the first 24,330 eligible submissions.

Governor Walz will seek legislative approval for additional funding to sustain the program for its duration, and will work with the State Legislature, foundations, and nonprofits on a public-private partnership to stand up a subsequent grant program to provide Minnesotans, especially those in vulnerable and underserved communities, real-time incentives to get their shot.

How Minnesotans can get their Free Shot: