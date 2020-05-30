Minneapolis MN Council members hold special emergency meeting Saturday, May 30

Minneapolis, MN (STL.News) The Minneapolis, Minnesota City Council holds a special emergency meeting to consider Mayor Jacob Frey’s local emergency declaration 12:30 p.m., Saturday, May 30.

On Wednesday, Mayor Frey declared a local emergency to address the civil disturbance that followed the officer-involved killing of George Perry Floyd. The declaration makes it possible for the City to request State resources, including support from the Minnesota National Guard. Council members must approve the declaration for it extend beyond Sunday.

Due to the concurrent declared emergency related to the COVID-19 pandemic, this meeting will be conducted via a virtual/online format with remote participation by policymakers and staff. You can watch the City Council meeting online.