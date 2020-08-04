Minneapolis Man Derrick Lee Spillman Charged With Armed Robbery Spree Of Twin Cities Businesses

(STL.News) – United States Attorney Erica H. MacDonald today announced a criminal complaint charging DERRICK LEE SPILLMAN, 39, with four counts of Hobbs Act robbery and one count of brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. SPILLMAN will make his initial appearance today before Magistrate Judge Jon T. Huseby in U.S. District Court in St. Paul, Minnesota.

According to the allegations in the criminal complaint and law enforcement affidavit, on July 30, 2020, between 6:56 a.m. and 3:53 p.m., SPILLMAN used force, violence, and fear of injury to commit four armed robberies of businesses located throughout the Twin Cities, including two Holiday gas stations, a Speedway store, and a Subway store. At all four robbery locations SPILLMAN brandished a firearm to compel employees to relinquish cash belonging to the business. After reviewing surveillance video footage from all four businesses, investigators were able to identify SPILLMAN based on distinctive tattoos.

The Hobbs Act, passed by Congress in 1946, allows federal prosecutors to prosecute individuals who commit armed robberies of businesses engaged in interstate commerce.

This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Minneapolis Police Department, the Fridley Police Department, the Brooklyn Center Police Department, the New Hope Police Department, and the St. Paul Police Department. This case was brought as part of the Twin Cities Violent Crime Task Force, a multi-agency effort that brings together additional federal and state resources to assist local law enforcement to investigate, arrest, and prosecute individuals responsible for gun violence in the Twin Cities.

