Ministers to unveil anti-strike laws as disputes continue to paralyse UK

Ministers are set to unveil controversial new legislation designed to curb the effectiveness of strike action as industrial disputes continue to paralyse services across the country.The Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has previously said the bill would enforce a "basic" level of service from different sectors if workers choose to strike.The introduction of the bill to parliament on Tuesday comes after crisis talks between ministers and unions failed to resolve ongoing disputes with nurses, teachers and rail workers.Defending the proposed legislation, which is likely to face legal challenges, the business secretary, Grant Shapps, said the government wanted to end "forever strikes".He told Times Radio: "Everyone knows we want to bring these strikes, which in some cases, railways for example, seem to have turned into sort of forever strikes."We want to bring this to a close and the government is bending over backwards to do that."He added: "Other countries like Germany and France and elsewhere do have minimum safety levels in place and we want to make sure that we're doing the same thing to protect the British people."All we'd be doing here is bringing ourselves into line with what is already practised in many other countries."Labour has warned that bill could allow employers to sue trade unions and sack workers.Shapps has played down criticism that minimum service levels legislation could lead to NHS staff being sacked.He told Times Radio: "This sort of talk that somebody will be sacked is no more true than it would be under any employment contract and that's always the case when people have to stick to the law."The health secretary, Steve Barclay, is reportedly considering backdating next year's NHS staff pay increase. In a meeting with health unions, Barclay is said to have suggested that improvements in efficiency and productivity within the health service could "unlock additional funding" to lead to an increased offer for the 2023-24 pay settlement in the spring.Sara Gorton, the head of health at the Unison trade union, said the discussion represented a "tone change" from the UK government after months of ministers refusing to budge beyond what had been recommended by the independent pay review bodies.Unions said there was no "tangible offer" made, however, with Gorton calling for "cold hard cash" to be offered so members can be consulted over stopping strikes.While there were positive noises about the talks in some quarters, other unions were incensed by the lack of perceived progress and it was clear the discussions were not enough to prevent the likelihood of further strikes in the health sector.Physiotherapists also said they would be announcing strike dates later this week despite the talks, while the GMB union said ambulance strikes would go ahead as planned on Wednesday.