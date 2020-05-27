Ministerial Meeting of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS’s Small Group

Washington, DC (STL.News) – The US Department of State released the following statement:

U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo looks forward to co-hosting, with Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, a virtual meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS on June 4 to review next steps in the campaign to achieve a lasting defeat of ISIS. The D-ISIS Coalition remains critically important to our efforts and united in its determination to see this enemy destroyed.

Ministers will discuss ways to keep continuous pressure on ISIS’s remnants in Iraq and Syria and strengthen our collective approach to defeat ISIS’s global ambitions, while managing the challenges the Coalition faces due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United States, and the 82-member global Coalition it has led, remain fully committed to the enduring defeat of ISIS, which is critical to U.S. national security and that of our partners and allies.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE