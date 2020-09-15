Minister Garneau announces appointments and reappointments in the transportation sector

Ottawa, Canada (STL.News) The Minister of Transport, the Honourable Marc Garneau, today announced two appointments and three reappointments in the transportation sector. The appointees have experience in a number of fields and are active members of their communities. They bring a wide array of knowledge and senior executive and corporate governance expertise to their transportation positions.

Canadian Transportation Agency

Allan Matte (Ottawa, Ontario) appointed to the roster of candidates for temporary member, effective September 2, 2020, and subsequently appointed from that roster as a temporary member for a term of one year, effective September 14, 2020.

Halifax Port Authority

Josef Meier Spatz, Q.C. (Halifax, Nova Scotia) reappointed as federal director for a term of two years, effective September 2, 2020.

Port Alberni Port Authority

Allan Robert Haggard , (Port Alberni, British Columbia) reappointed as a director for a term of two years, effective June 25, 2020.

, (Port Alberni, British Columbia) reappointed as a director for a term of two years, effective June 25, 2020. Dennis Lawrence Jonsson, (Courtenay, British Columbia) reappointed as a director for a term of two years, effective June 25, 2020.

Transportation Appeal Tribunal of Canada

Patrick Vermette (Kingston, Ontario) appointed as interim chairperson for a term of one year, effective September 2, 2020.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE