Minister apologises after Twitter account hacked

Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has apologised after he said his Twitter account was hacked and “posted some deeply unpleasant stuff”.The account for the Conservative MP for Daventry in Northamptonshire posted a series of tweets which included swear words and a racial slur.After deleting the posts, he said he had been “hacked” but that post was deleted and a further string of tweets were posted, which suggested security had once again been compromised.Mr Heaton-Harris was able to regain control of his account and deleted the posts.