Mining Bitcoin at home — Is it time to start? Market Talks – Cointelegraph

On this week's episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Justin Kramer, CEO of Badgerland Home Crypto Mining — a home-based crypto mining equipment business.This week, to kick things off, we get to know a little bit about Kramer and his mining business. What are his expertise and experience with crypto mining, and how did he gravitate toward it? We also get his take on the current market conditions and the price of Bitcoin (BTC).Doing anything from your house, whether it's working from home or mining cryptocurrencies, comes with its own set of challenges, especially when you're first starting out. We find out what some of those challenges are and how to overcome them. This is especially useful for anyone looking to set up their own mining rig at home. We discuss the five major things you need to realize before you start out and be ready for from day 1.Mining Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency is not as clear-cut as it once might have been. Electricity costs are constantly going up, and with the recent continuous downtrend in the price of Bitcoin, one really has to weigh the cost versus the profitability of mining. We ask Kramer what investors or anyone looking to get into crypto mining should do and what is the best way to calculate your costs and profit margins. Should you just have faith that the price of Bitcoin will eventually go up, or maybe there is a way to get exposure to mining without having to run the rigs yourself? Ever wondered what cloud mining is or how it works? Is it a new form of mining cryptocurrencies, or could it be a new form of scam? The crypto market can be a dangerous place to operate if you don't have a well-rounded understanding of the space and how to approach something new in the industry, so make sure you tune in to learn about the ins and outs of cloud mining so you're well-informed.We also take a look at some of the key metrics and fundamentals miners keep an eye on to stay on top of the latest developments in the mining market and also the overall crypto market.