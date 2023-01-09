Minimum assured return scheme to be launched within 4 months of board nod: PFRDA chief

The latest development in the minimum guarantee scheme is that we are waiting for the board’s approval. Once the approval comes, we will see a notification coming out and post that, the systems will be developed because it is a different scheme altogether. And the existing systems of CRA, pension fund managers, may not work. System development will also take three, four months, says Supratim Bandyopadhyay, Chairman, PFRDA, in conversation with ET Now

PFRDA has a target of achieving AUM of Rs 9 lakh crore. If we talk about the present year, how much growth is there in this market volatility? How is the overall response or any sort of new guidelines you have given to fund managers?

As far as the assets under management (AUM) is concerned,, we don’t set a target but we have some figures in mind which we can reach by the year end. And it is a factor of two things. One is obviously the contributions, those are coming. The flow is very strong. We see about 20-21% growth in the first nine months up till December over previous year. And we hope that will continue.

But the second biggest factor is the market conditions, especially the market volatility. How will asset value grow? Because of the market volatility, it has not grown that much. Up to December , maybe about 22-22.5% growth can be seen on a year-on-year basis. If that continues, our goal is that maybe we will be crossing Rs 9 lakh crore of asset base by March 31.

There are few states which have again gone back to the old pension scheme. They have withdrawn from NPS. So they are asking for a refund of their corpus which has been submitted over the years. So what is the response of PFID on that? And can we see going ahead a midway scheme which can be part of both OPS and NPS?



Three governments have already given us letters and they have stopped contribution regarding NPS. They said very clearly that they want to go back to the OPS scheme. As far as going back to another scheme is concerned, we have no comments. Because it is their prerogative what kind of benefits they want to give to the state government employees.

But so far as withdrawal of the money is concerned, the corpus which is already there for these employees is already accumulated. Yes, our rules do not permit those kinds of withdrawals at large. We can give to individual accounts and so if the individuals apply, that can be entertained.

But these are again going to be premature exits and the employee who is applying has to have completed five years in NPS. Before five years, no withdrawal is allowed. And there also the withdrawal percentage will be like only 20% in cash form and 80% is converted to NBT. So these are the norms, these are the existing regulations. Nobody can go beyond those regulations.

We have also written to them on those lines. And it has come out in the media also.

The second question that you asked is whether defined benefit under defined contribution method is possible. If you look at the possibility, even today, we are doing it in the case of the APY scheme, which is a government guaranteed scheme. There also, the contribution is defined. Because each customer coming in a different age bracket for a different pension amount, their contributions are fixed. But at the same time the pensions are also fixed. Why? Because the government is giving an annuity guarantee of 7% and on a certain corpus.

So if either the market returns go down or if the annuity rates go down as it is today when annuity rates are not 7% anymore, the highest rate the annuity service provider will be paying today at the age of 60 will be close to 6.5%. These shortfalls will be borne by the government.

On the same pattern, if the government wants us, we can formulate a scheme and we can give it to them. But here somebody has to stand a guarantee like APY where the central government is the guarantor. But who will be the guarantor here? If the states want, they have to be the guarantors and from time to time, on yearly basis will have to do the evaluation of the fund.

If there is any shortfall there in the retirement fund, the guarantor will have to fulfil that gap and thereafter that scheme will continue.

You have said only three states have withdrawn but there are other states that have also announced similar plans. Are they still contributing? Is a state like Punjab still contributing to NPS?



They have not given us any letter and unless official letters are written, we normally will not acknowledge that. And as per my understanding, I believe the contributions are coming. So that is the state of affairs.

From any other states apart from these three, we have not received any letters so far.

We have been hearing from the last few years about the minimum assured scheme for being launched. What is the latest progress on the minimum guarantee scheme and what kind of assurance will you give in that minimum guarantee scheme?



The latest development is that it has gone to the board. We are waiting for the board’s approval. Once the board approval comes, we will see a notification coming out and post that, the systems will be developed because it is a different scheme altogether. And the existing systems of CRA, pension fund managers, may not work. That is why we are telling that the system development will also take three, four months.

So within a four-month period post the board approval, I believe we can safely say it will be launched. And the kind of guarantee that we are assuring is benchmarked to 10-year government security because that is something which is market related and well understood. It will be linked to that government security and it will be little less than that.

After the board approval comes, we will be able to tell you. It will be benchmarked to that. And when a contribution is given and a certain percentage is guaranteed on that contribution, that guarantee will continue for 10 years. But every year otherwise we will review the rate that is guaranteed from PFRDA with the help of an expert committee.

If we feel that the rates are to be taken a little up or down, we will be doing that looking at the market conditions. The GSEC tenure may not remain at one level and it has moved very widely. There are wide swings in GSEC and also the market over the last one year.

If we feel that after one year it needs some moderation, it will be moderated and whatever contribution comes from that period will have that guarantee. We have thought of that kind of scheme so that we can keep people interested also and at the same time it is a workable scheme.

Last year, you allowed fund houses to invest in IPOs also. But we have seen so much of volatility that most of the IPOs have not performed up to the mark. Is there any change in rules for fund houses to invest in IPOs?



From our side, we have given some broad guidelines so that IPOs, FPOs are all allowed. But there’s only one very important condition for IPOs. Post listing, the market cap should be in the range of top 200 stocks in the equity market. That will ensure they only go for companies which are almost in the largecap category. So that is what we have ensured.

Otherwise if they invest in any small-time IPO, then the chances of losses are higher. After that, there are own board approved guidelines for IPOs. Some people have already invested, I understand and some people have played the role of even anchor investor because they are qualified institutional investors. I don’t have the data for whatever IPO they have invested in and how it has performed. But we have allowed them to go forward with these broad guidelines.

The Budget is coming next month. What are your expectations or what you have written to the government as a regulator to be inculcated in the Budget?



Basically, what we have highlighted is that some parity or not so much of parity but maybe some kind of a clarity in some of the guidelines like tier 2. We have an optional tier 2 where people come and there are no lock-in periods. So you can come and go at any point of time and it gives good returns and also market related return.

There is no clarity on tax treatment on closing the account, how the capital gains will be treated, it is not given. So like mutual funds, they have given clarity on long term and short term capital gains.

Already in the central and state government sector, the employer contribution of 14% is tax exempt in the hands of the employees. But this is not extended to other sectors. So again we say that if the same parity can be given to other sectors like corporate sector employees or people who are coming not from a corporate sector but are self-employed.

So for them also, instead of 20% of the gross income, 24% of the gross income can be allowed as income tax benefit. We have requested them to, if possible, increase the exemption limit under ATCCD 1B from 50 to 1000 to 1 lakh. But that is an exclusive benefit already given to us. So I really do not know how that will be possible. But to a great extent, sometimes these income tax benefits at least motivate people to think about pension which is a need of the hour. Hopefully, some of these requests will be considered and let us see how it comes.