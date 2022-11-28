Minimax?Finance Announces the Integration of VERSE DEX

press release

PRESS RELEASE. Minimax.Finance integrated the recently launched VERSE DEX to provide the Minimax community with more options for cost-effective swaps on Ethereum network. VERSE pools are also available at the platform.

The Minimax team has integrated VERSE DEX into Minimax’s swap section; now Minimax users can enjoy all the DEX benefits, including security and the absence of third-party custodians. This integration has been available at Minimax.Finance since its recent launch on Ethereum. This part of the integration will get extended as the VERSE team launches the DEX on more blockchains.

Minimax.Finance Chief Executive Val Hrykyan said, ‘Our goal is to provide the web3 community with a unified interface to make management of web3 portfolio easy and convenient. Therefore, the integration of VERSE DEX is a logical step in this direction.’

About VERSE DEX

VERSE DEX is a decentralized exchange (DEX) which uses an automated market maker (AMM) to facilitate trades in a completely decentralized yet efficient manner. The AMM utilizes smart contracts to create markets for trading pairs of a wide variety of tokens. Liquidity providers supply VERSE DEX with capital, earning yield from the fees paid by people who trade. Verse DEX is derived from the battle tested Uniswap V2 contract, and has been audited by a third-party smart contract auditor. Verse DEX is available on Ethereum and SmartBCH blockchains, but is continuously expanding onto low-fee, high transaction speed blockchains.

Verse DEX aims to bring everyone permissionless and non-custodial trading access, with a special focus on people new to DeFi.

VERSE DEX is focused on offering a DEX that anyone can use. While almost all other DEXs are intimidating to new users, VERSE DEX will be seamlessly integrated into the Bitcoin.com Wallet, giving its millions of users an easy way to use a DEX.

To learn more about VERSE DEX, please visit https://verse.bitcoin.com/.

About Minimax

Minimax.Finance is an interactive web3 marketplace. The platform provides a unified interface for users to get a high-level overview of the web3 space, easily monitor and manage their Web3 portfolio, and at the same to utilize multiple web3 platforms, without having to switch between different apps and blockchains. The Minimax team has already integrated 13 platforms, including Verse DEX, Aave, Yearn, Pancakeswap and others across eight blockchains, with plans to integrate many more soon.

In the near future the team plans to introduce gasless transactions, which will enable users to interact with their favorite apps on multiple blockchains without having to get the native tokens. This will make web3 experience much smoother and reduce multiple routine operations.

Currently Minimax.Finance provides multiple opportunities for staking, yield farming and lending. Support for NFTs, borrowing and other web3 utilities will be added soon. It will be easy for new projects to get listed at our platform.

To learn more about Minimax.Finance, please visit https://app.minimax.finance/.







