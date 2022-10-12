Mineral County man admits to drug charge

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – James Robert Simone, III, of Keyser, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Simone, 34, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Crystal Methamphetamine, also known as “Ice.” Simone admitted to working with another to sell 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, also known as “ice,” in Mineral County and elsewhere from December 2020 to January 2021.

Simone faces at least 10 years and up to life incarceration and a fine of up to $10 million. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the West Virginia State Police investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.