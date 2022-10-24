Mineral County admits to drug charge

MARTINSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA – Brett Leonza Freeman, of Wiley Ford, West Virginia, has admitted to a drug charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Freeman, 38, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Conspiracy to Possess with Intent to Distribute and to Distribute Cocaine Hydrochloride and Cocaine Base.” Freeman admitted to working with others to sell cocaine from July 2020 to August 2021 in Mineral County and elsewhere.

Freeman faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Lara Omps-Botteicher is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Potomac Highlands Drug Task Force, a HIDTA-funded initiative, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble presided.