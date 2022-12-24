Mind Over Money: This money manager with nearly 25 yrs of experience follows 4 am morning routine to stay mentally fit

“I generally tend to get up anytime between 4 and 5 am at least four days a week, it is during these first 2-3 hours it’s easy for me to focus on my reading as there is absolutely no distraction from anywhere,” says

Sachin Shah, Fund Manager, Emkay Investment Managers Limited.

In an interview with

ETMarkets, Shah, said: “Every weekend morning I play tennis, and also try to play at least once or twice in the late evenings during the weekdays” Edited excerpts:

With decades of experience in equity markets and managing money – how do you keep yourself mentally fit?



Ya.. Actually, you are right, I started my journey in 1998 and will be completing 25 years in Indian listed equity markets very soon. There is no doubt that in the listed space the pain of Mark to Market lower values/notional losses is very regular and high.

Additionally, being an active public fund manager, even challenges of underperformance to benchmark indices/peer group can’t be escaped.

It is during such times the litmus test of one’s mental fitness comes into play.

Over a period of time, I have evolved with some basic routines both in my working style and also for my emotional support system, as I think in stock markets EQ (Temperament & Discipline) plays a very critical role.

Some of the basics are — believing in having clear conscience and strong faith in the almighty allows me to ride during the rough patches in a much smoother fashion with almost no impact of my behaviour on people around me (both family as well as my colleagues).

I also tend to take a break and go out for a walk in the open air, away from the noise. It not only allows me to relax, but I am also able to think through in a much more balanced fashion.

There are few other basics that have evolved around my work. In listed equity markets, one of the basic challenges is when the markets are in a cyclical downturn and portfolio values tend to have a decent mark to market/notional losses or lower portfolio values.

So, after facing some major challenges in the meltdown of 2008-2009, I realised that when it comes to investing somewhere risk management starts at the time of “purchase” — basically having the discipline of owning quality businesses run by quality management and that too buying them at reasonable valuations.

So even when there are market downturns, the understanding of owning something with an intrinsic value and underlying assets/franchisee value gives me the mental comfort and helps me believe that the current lower prices are notional and This Too Shall Pass….

Very few people can start the day as early as you do – so what is your daily regime?

I generally tend to get up anytime between 4 and 5 am at least four days a week, it is during these first 2-3 hours it’s easy for me to focus on my reading as there is absolutely no distraction from anywhere — be it phone calls, internal office meetings. No noises from the markets, or distraction from family/friends etc.

Also, it is an ideal sweet spot, when one tends to catch up with global news and markets and has time to process those thoughts before our Indian markets start around 9 am.

Once you are in the office, it’s like any other regular day where you are interacting with your team and deliberating on various investment ideas/business models and also spending some time interacting with clients.

Do you also play any sport?



Every weekend morning I play tennis and also try to play at least once or twice in the late evenings during the weekdays. I thoroughly enjoy playing the game. In fact, it’s something I am looking forward to practically every weekend.

I have also heard that you like playing chess. So, how did you develop that habit?



Actually, I started playing chess actively when my son started taking coaching lessons for the same. So to give him more practice, I used to play with him. It is during some of those games that I used to do some strategic thinking to apply it for my game of tennis. It may sound funny — what’s the connection between tennis and chess? But it did work for me.

How important for investors is to stay mentally fit?

I think it is super critical, investing is much a game of temperament and discipline. In fact, in today’s day & age of free-flowing information, and research, the only edge one has on is how one is able to capture the volatility of the markets.

As they say, there are two certain things about the markets — first, they will always go up in the long term and second, they will go up & down in the short-medium term. It is during this short-term volatility, the opportunities are created for buying at attractive valuations and also selling opportunities during overvaluations caused by euphoria, giving investors a chance to earn extra ordinary returns.

