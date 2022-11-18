Mind Over Money: Meditation & dhyana practices helped Manish Hingar remain mentally fit

“I feel that due to my meditation and dhyana practices, I have been able to analyze any situation by staying level-headed,” says

CA Manish P. Hingar, Founder at Fintoo.

In an interview with ETMarkets, Manish, said: “When the tides are not in your company’s favour, only a calm captain can guide the team’s ship to the shore” Edited excerpts:

Why has mental wellness gained much more attention especially post-COVID?



Rising mental health concerns have been a major issue throughout the pandemic. When traveling stopped, people started focussing inwards as work-life balance was hampered. This gave rise to awareness about mental wellness and its importance.

Habits in terms of money, finance, wealth, and investing have changed drastically post Covid. People take life very seriously nowadays and awareness about the importance of investing has increased which is evident with the rise in the number of demat accounts from 3.5 crores to 10 crores.

It shows that people are actively participating in equity markets either through mutual funds or direct equity.

More participation was seen from tier 3 and tier 4 cities. If we talk about complex investment options like crypto, 32% of participants are women which shows a major mindset change in investing in India.

You also practice yoga thrice a week and dhyana and shoonya meditation for three days. How did that help you in managing mental health?



You might have come across many high-level professionals often complaining that a CEO’s job can make a person feel quite lonely. Having a tight schedule can naturally give you lesser time to focus on yourself or express your problems.

What I believe is that sometimes when you see the storm making its way toward you, you need to take a deep breath and maintain your composure.

Because when the tides are not in your company’s favour, only a calm captain can guide the team’s ship to the shore.

I feel that due to my meditation and dhyana practices, I have been able to analyze any situation by staying level-headed.

From my personal experience, I have realized that all such mindful practices will guarantee that you will not take hasty or impulsive decisions on important matters.

As humans, we are still bound to make mistakes. But by following these meditation practices, your calm mind will ensure that the probability of going wrong with your decisions comes down significantly.

What is the correlation between financial health and mental health?



Based on one of the recent studies, it has been shown that 46% of people who have some kind of financial constraint or the debt has considered suicide at one point in their lives.

Also, 86% of people have said that being in debt has made their mental health conditions worse. So, there is definitely a correlation between financial health and mental health.

Financial issues have a deep impact on a person’s mental state. Also, the burden of taking care of your mental health impacts your finances.

Another study says that 4 out of 5 tensions are related to money. If a person is physically and mentally fit, he/she will be in a better situation to make good financial and money-related decisions leading to being happy and healthy.

What money habits can a person develop in order to be mentally fit and calm?



A financial fitness test would be to check whether you had to redeem any of your investments during festive time demanding higher expenses or during any emergency situation. If yes, then you’re not financially fit.

An important money habit would be to explore ways to reduce the debt burden by making part repayments of loans to maintain mental wellness, especially in the current rising interest rate scenario.

Another crucial money habit would be to maintain a balance between savings and splurging. One can make pockets for different types of expenses that will make you disciplined with your money management.

Start the habit of saving today so you can not only splurge later but will also have enough for your crucial financial goals like children’s education and retirement.

What advice would you like to give Gen Z with regard to making money-related decisions?



A very simple piece of advice for Gen Zs is to start making their monthly budget to track where their money is going. Also, Gen Zs are very prone to making money mistakes to upgrade their lifestyle owing to peer pressure and splurging on unnecessary things.

A good thing to know is that as per a recent study, 68% of people in the age group 22–25 have increased or maintained their savings proportion despite the pandemic. It shows that GenZ exhibits responsible financial behavior from a young age.

They should avoid taking debt to fulfil their wants and start investing regularly with small amounts in a mutual fund SIP for long term goals. Gen Zs should focus on making some lifestyle changes to avoid spending more money on non-essential things as today’s additional expenses can delay future financial goals.

Any special message or additional tips for entrepreneurs on mental and financial wellness?

Entrepreneurship is not an easy journey as it’s not only about money. It comes with mental pressure as entrepreneurs sacrifice a lot of things like time and fixed income which is a big decision.

It is suggested to be more disciplined and avoid taking big risks. One thing I would like to mention is that entrepreneurs should not be dependent on VC or PE funding because nowadays even investors expect quick positive EBITDA from the business.

There are 3 Ps of entrepreneurship i.e., Product, Process, and People. So, spend wisely and focus on all these three. Instead of spending more money on advertising, one should invest more money on these 3 Ps that will surely provide longevity to your business.

An advice I would like to give to budding entrepreneurs is to inculcate meditation in your daily routine as it will help you to face new challenges and problems every day. Meditation will keep your mind at peace, and you will be able to handle all situations and make better decisions.

(Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)