Mind Over Money: Meditation, crossword, quordle and sudoku help this money manager to keep mentally fit

“Meditation makes you more aware of your thoughts and helps you make decisions which are not driven by fear or greed,” says Sandeep Tyagi, Founder and CEO at Gulaq.

In an interview with ETMarkets, Tyagi said: “On a daily basis, I solve a crossword, wordle, quordle and sudoku. I usually do it as one of the first things in the day or the last thing of the day.,” Edited excerpts:

At a young age, you have been part of leadership roles. How do you keep yourself motivated and mentally fit?

Investments-particularly systematic investment–use a lot of minds. To perform well you need to take care of all three–mind, body, and spirit.

I play regular tennis to take care of my body and focus on spirituality to keep my emotional health. There has been tons of research out there highlighting the positive impact meditation has on our minds and body.

Tennis is a good sport to keep physically and mentally fit. What is the frequency?

One quality that is common across investors is that they are able to think straight in times of crisis and not get swayed by emotions like free and greed.

To sharpen the mind – crossword, wordle, and quordle are great ways. What inspired you to take on these puzzles? Does it help you in training your analytical mind?



I play 3-4 times a week. I mix up playing singles, which is much more tiring, and doubles which is fun and relaxing.

While my work requires a lot of math and logical thinking, I find that word and number puzzles are a good way to change the type of mental work.

Is there any modality you follow for meditation?

In meditation, I focus on one of three approaches. Either focus on a single object like breath or a flame, try to empty out all thoughts or repeat a single thought.

All these methods focus your mind, calm down emotions and reinforce positive thoughts. Depending on the mood that I am in, I use one of the three techniques mentioned earlier.

What would be your advice to investors for 2023?



The biggest advice is to avoid timing the market. Set an appropriate asset allocation and then keep investing regularly. When the markets are turbulent, people make an error by trying to time the market.

Investors would also do well if they are able to avoid the noise that’s out there on social media about investing.

