Mind Over Money: Jogging, running and swimming keep this CEO mentally fit

“The two most essential ingredients of mental fitness are sound sleep and exercise. So, I ensure that I get at least 8 hours of peaceful sleep every night. If I think I am mentally exhausted, I end up exercising by way of jogging, running, or swimming,” says Jimeet Modi, Founder & CEO of Samco Group.In an interview with ETMarkets, Modi said: “A morning walk-out regime is fixed between 7:00 am and 8:00 am. This could be anything like running, jogging or swimming, depending on the prevailing season,” Edited excerpts:How do you keep yourself mentally fit?

The two most essential ingredients of mental fitness are sound sleep and exercise. So, I ensure that I get at least 8 hours of peaceful sleep every night. If I think I am mentally exhausted, I end up exercising by way of jogging, running or swimming.I have seen that these exercises lead to a tremendous decline in stress levels. Even during the day, sometimes, if I feel exhausted, and I need to up my productivity level, I take a quick 15 minute-nap even during the day to just freshen up and be mentally fresh.I have heard that you love reading books as well as blogs, audiobooks and podcasts. Any interesting books that you have come across that investors should read?

There was a book by an author called Brian Feroldi, titled “Why does the Stock Market Go Up?’. It’s a good book for beginners, where the concepts are explained in simpler terms.

This is for investors and the other book that could be helpful is ‘Principles by Ray Dalio’. Its guided version is launched in 2022. This book talks about the principles one should adopt to be super successful. Exercise is a great way to keep mentally fit. What is the regime that you follow on a daily basis?

A morning walk-out regime is fixed between 7:00 am and 8:00 am. This could be anything like running, jogging or swimming, depending on the prevailing season.What triggered you to focus on your mental health?

Nothing specific. But generally, I’ve seen that too much stress without a break affects the level of productivity and it goes down dramatically. Decision-making also becomes substantially poorer. You also see a tangible slowdown in the processing time due to the accumulation of stress.So, therefore, it is essential to make sure that as an executive leader and founder CEO at SAMCO, your fundamental role of decision-making doesn’t get impacted because of stress.I believe that you typically will get a large payoff for making a few good decisions every year. That’s why I maintain that a fresh mindset is key.What would you recommend to investors/traders to do in 2023? What could be the ideal new year resolution?

Basically, be patient. I think that is the key. New year 2023, followed by 2022, which was tough for most investors, is also going to be the testing time. So, there will be a lot of volatility, and hence I think patience is going to be the key.The patience will be predominantly from two things — one is, patience of keeping their faith intact in the strategy that investors have selected.They have to recognize that not all strategies perform all the time and therefore, as 2023 is likely to be tougher, they will have to stick to what they have decided, even if it is not performing. They have to stay the course. Second is patience while allocating new capital or fresh money. So don’t get bogged down by FOMO (fear of missing out), and jump into the market. Wait for the right opportunity, get the right price, if you are incrementally allocating capital and don’t stop your SIPs. (Disclaimer: Recommendations, suggestions, views and opinions given by the experts are their own. These do not represent the views of Economic Times)