Milwaukee Man Rickey Austin Sentenced to 22 Years in Federal Prison for Armed Robberies and Unlawful Possession of Firearms

(STL.News) – Matthew D. Krueger, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced on August 3, 2020 that Rickey Austin of Milwaukee, after having served approximately 18 months since his arrest, was sentenced by the Honorable Judge Lynn Adelman to an additional 246 months’ imprisonment for armed robberies and unlawful possession of firearms.

Austin had previously pleaded guilty to committing armed robberies at two banks and a convenience store in Wauwatosa, Milwaukee, and Fox Point between December 3, 2018, and January 15, 2019. On each occasion, Austin brandished handguns and placed others in fear for their lives. Austin, 65, has previously served 26 years in state prison as a result of 1989 convictions for a series of armed robberies and felony murder.

This case was investigated by the FBI’s Milwaukee Area Violent Crime Task Force, Milwaukee Police Department, Wauwatosa Police Department, and Fox Point Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Farris Martini and Elizabeth Monfils.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE