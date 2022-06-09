Milwaukee: Jack A. Clayborne Sentenced for Shooting Victim

Milwaukee Man, Jack A. Clayborne Sentenced to 234 Months in Prison for Shooting Victim During Attempted Carjacking

(STL.News) Richard G. Frohling, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin, announced that on June 7, 2022, Jack A. Clayborne, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, was sentenced to a 234-month term of imprisonment for shooting a victim during an attempted carjacking. That term of imprisonment will be followed by an additional 60 months of supervised release. Clayborne had been convicted by a jury of attempted carjacking, discharging a firearm in furtherance of the attempted carjacking, and of possession of ammunition by a felon.

The evidence presented at trial established that in 2016, Clayborne and a second gunman, Eric Booker, attempted to carjack their victim after the victim backed his car into his garage. Clayborne walked up to the garage with a handgun and shot the victim through both of his legs. The victim then retrieved a legally owned handgun and shot back, hitting Booker. Booker was found guilty by a jury in 2017.

“Violent crimes like carjackings and armed robberies present an unacceptable threat to the safety and security of our communities,” commented U.S. Attorney Frohling. “In this case, Clayborne not only brazenly attempted an armed carjacking but also was willing to pull the trigger – and shoot the victim – just to try to take the car.

As part of a combined effort with our federal, state, and local partners to combat violent crime, the U.S. Attorney’s Office remains committed to prosecuting violent offenders – including carjackers like Clayborne and Booker — in federal court.”

“The FBI and our law enforcement partners are firmly committed to protecting neighborhoods from senseless and unprovoked crimes, including attempted carjackings,” stated FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael Hensle. “The sentencing today demonstrates behaviors of this type will not be tolerated here in Milwaukee, nor anywhere in the state of Wisconsin.”

“The Milwaukee Police is committed to working with our community, local, state and federal partners to combat violent crime that has been plaguing our community. We are extremely proud of the dedication and hard work of the members of MPD, FBI and the U.S. Attorney’s Office that collaborate to bring violent offenders to justice,” said Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman.

This case was investigated by the Milwaukee Police Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Mel Johnson, Rebecca Taibleson, and Christopher Ladwig and tried by Assistant United States Attorneys Benjamin Taibleson and Philip T. Kovoor.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today