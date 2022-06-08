Milton: Emanuel Dunn Sentenced for Drug Trafficking Offense

Milton, Vermont Man, Emanuel Dunn Sentenced for Drug Trafficking Offense

(STL.News) The Office of the United States Attorney for the District of Vermont stated that on June 7, 2022, Emanuel Dunn, 36, of Milton, Vermont, was sentenced in United States District Court in Burlington, Vermont, to serve 60 months in prison after his guilty plea to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, heroin, and fentanyl. U.S. District Judge Christina Reiss also ordered Dunn to serve a ten (10) year term of supervised release and to pay a $100 special assessment.

According to court records and proceedings, on July 11, 2019, a confidential informant (CI) working with the Northwest Vermont Drug Task Force (NW DTF) arranged to purchase a half-gram of cocaine base and a bundle of heroin from Dunn. Dunn instructed the CI to come to his residence in Winooski, Vermont, to pick up the drugs.

The CI went to the residence, where he gave Dunn $160 and received cocaine base. Dunn and the CI drove to a location in Burlington, Vermont, to pick up the heroin, which Dunn then gave to the CI. The substances distributed by Dunn were determined to be cocaine base, heroin, and fentanyl.

U.S. Attorney Nikolas P. Kerest commended the efforts of the Northwestern Vermont Drug Task Force, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives, the South Burlington Police Department, and the State of Vermont Department of Public Safety, Forensic Laboratory, in the investigation and prosecution of Dunn.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Barbara A. Masterson handled the prosecution of Dunn. Robert W. Katims represented Dunn.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today