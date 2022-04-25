Mill Creek: Cameron Shreve Admits to Firearms Charge

Randolph County man, Cameron K. Shreve admits to firearms charge

(STL.News) Cameron K. Shreve, of Mill Creek, West Virginia, has admitted to a firearms charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Shreve, 43, pleaded guilty today to one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm as a Drug User.” Shreve, a person prohibited from having firearms, admitted to having a semi-automatic rifle and a 9mm pistol in May 2021 in Randolph County.

Shreve faces up to 10 years of incarceration and fine of up to $250,000. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher L. Bauer is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives and the United States Marshals Service investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today