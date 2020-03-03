Mill Creek Announces Groundbreaking of Modera Flagler Village

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (STL.News) – Mill Creek Residential, a leading multifamily investor and operator specializing in premier apartment communities across the U.S., today announced the groundbreaking of Modera Flagler Village, a luxury high-rise apartment community located just north of downtown Fort Lauderdale.

Located in the vibrant Flagler Village neighborhood, the 24-story community will feature 350 apartment homes and a host of lifestyle-enhancing amenities, including an elevated pool deck with unobstructed panoramic views. Strategically situated immediately west of U.S.1 and just north of downtown Fort Lauderdale’s central business district, Modera Flagler Village is positioned to take advantage of the city’s thriving job market, cultural scene and vast array of entertainment options. First move-ins are anticipated for fall 2021.

“Flagler Village has become an extension of Downtown Fort Lauderdale and has emerged as one of the trendiest, most-sought-after locales in the city,” said Jeff Meran, senior managing director of Florida for Mill Creek Residential. “Residents will have access to a little bit of everything, whether it’s quick beach access, eclectic coffee shops and craft breweries or the boutique shops and restaurants along Las Olas Boulevard. We look forward to joining the neighborhood and offering one of the most dynamic living experiences in the submarket.”

Situated at 555 Northeast 8th Street, Modera Flagler Village is conveniently located near the Flagler Village Technology and Arts District (FATVillage) and Music and Arts South of Sunrise (MASS District). Fort Lauderdale International Airport and Port Everglades, one of the area’s key employment centers, are also easily accessible from the community. The commuter-friendly site sits within close proximity of downtown Fort Lauderdale, Interstate 95 and the Fort Lauderdale Brightline station, which offers express train service to West Palm Beach and Miami.

Modera Flagler Village will offer studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom homes with den and penthouse layouts available. Community amenities include the expansive rooftop deck with a resort-inspired swimming pool, clubhouse, barbecue area with picnic tables, game room, coffee bar, dog run and a business center with cyber café, computer stations and a conference room. Modera Flagler Village also features a 24-hour, club-quality fitness studio with group fitness area and yoga/Pilates studio.

Apartment interiors will include Energy Star stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, hard-surface flooring throughout living areas, upgraded fixtures, tile backsplashes, full-size washers and dryers, walk-in closets, tile shower surrounds and linen closets. Homes also offer keyless entry and private patios or balconies. Penthouse layouts include 9.5-foot ceilings. Residents will also have access to digital package lockers, dedicated bike storage, additional storage and a controlled-access garage parking.

Modera Flagler Village marks Mill Creek’s second development in Fort Lauderdale, joining Modera Port Royale. Modera Port Royale is located about seven miles northeast of Flagler Village along the Intracoastal Waterway.

About Mill Creek Residential

Mill Creek Residential Trust LLC is a national multifamily company focused on the development, acquisition and operation of apartment communities in targeted markets nationwide. The company proactively pursues development, acquisition and construction opportunities through its seasoned team of real estate professionals in 16 offices across the United States. Mill Creek is building its portfolio in many of the nation’s most desirable apartment markets in Seattle, Portland, the San Francisco Bay area, Southern California, Denver, Dallas, Austin, Houston, South Florida, Tampa, Orlando, Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Washington, D.C., New Jersey, New York, and Boston. As of December 31, 2019, the company’s portfolio comprises of 80 communities representing over 21,300 apartment homes that are operating and/or under construction. For more information, please visit www.MillCreekPlaces.com.