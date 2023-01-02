Militant unions warn Sunak’s new laws will not stop them striking

MILITANT unions insist they won’t be deterred from downing tools by PM Rishi Sunak introducing new anti-strike laws.

Dave Penman, FDA civil service union chief, also says there may even be a legal challenge to the legislation, which could be unveiled this month.

2Members of the Public and Commercial Services will walk out in a dispute over pay, pensions and conditionsCredit: Pacemaker

2Sunaks new anti strike laws haven’t deterred any strike bosses from their lofty targetsCredit: Getty

Ministers are planning minimum service levels for the railways but this could be extended to the NHS and teaching.

But Mr Penman said: “The reality of this is these disputes are about pay.

“And unless you do deal with that, unless the government tries to solve that, they might be able to have some minor restrictions around the impact of some of these strikes, but the strikes are going to continue.”

The legislation could even face major delays if it includes banning strikes in key sectors such as emergency workers.

Meanwhile, more than 100 road traffic officers and control room operators working for National Highways across England will strike for 48 hours from today.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services will walk out in a dispute over pay, pensions and conditions.

PCS boss Mark Serwotka said: “This strike is likely to cause problems for people returning to work after the Christmas break, and while we regret that, it’s important to remember our action could be called off today if Rishi Sunak put some money on the table for our members.”