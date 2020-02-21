Milford Woman Melissa Babian Sentenced To 24 Months For Drug Trafficking

(STL.News) – Melissa Babian, 40, of Milford, was sentenced to 24 months in federal prison for drug trafficking, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in October of 2018, members of the Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Task Force together with the Milford Police Department, investigated Babian for selling heroin andfentanyl in Milford. On October 29, 2018, a cooperating individual working at the direction of law enforcement purchased fentanyl from Babian.

“Fentanyl trafficking continues to cause great damage to communities throughout New Hampshire,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “Through Operation S.O.S., we are working with our law enforcement partners to identify, prosecute, and incarcerate the fentanyl traffickers who choose to do business in Hillsborough County.”

This matter was investigated by the Milford Police Department and the Hillsborough County Sherriff’s Task Force. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joachim Barth with assistance from the Milford Police Prosecutor, Karinne Brobst, Esq.

This case is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.). In July of 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of S.O.S., which is being implemented in the District of New Hampshire and nine other federal districts. The goal of S.O.S. is to combat the large number of overdoses and deaths associated with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. In New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is focusing its efforts on prosecuting synthetic opioid trafficking cases arising in Hillsborough County, which includes Manchester and Nashua.

