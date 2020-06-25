Milford Man Jerome Davis Sentenced to 30 Months for Fentanyl Trafficking

(STL.News) – Jerome Davis, 52, of Milford, was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for fentanyl trafficking, United States Attorney Scott W. Murray announced today.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in October and November of 2018, Davis sold fentanyl on three separate occasions to an individual who was cooperating with law enforcement officers.

Davis previously pleaded guilty on February 13, 2020.

“Fentanyl trafficking continues to cause damage to communities throughout New Hampshire,” said U.S. Attorney Murray. “In order to protect public health and safety, we will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners to identify, prosecute, and incarcerate the fentanyl dealers whose actions are endangering the citizens of the Granite State.”

This matter was investigated by the Hillsborough County Street Crimes Task Force and the Milford Police Department. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joachim Barth with assistance from Karinne Brobst, Esq., prosecutor for the Milford Police Department.

This case is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.). In July of 2018, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the creation of S.O.S., which is being implemented in the District of New Hampshire and nine other federal districts. The goal of S.O.S. is to combat the large number of overdoses and deaths associated with fentanyl and other synthetic opioids. In New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is focusing its efforts on prosecuting synthetic opioid trafficking cases arising in Hillsborough County, which includes Manchester and Nashua.

