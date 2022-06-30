Milford: Justin Haubrich Pleads Guilty to Meth Conspiracy

Milford Man, Justin Haubrich Pleads Guilty to Meth Conspiracy

Justin Haubrich, 46, from Milford, pled guilty June 28, 2022, in federal court in Sioux City, to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

At the plea hearing, Haubrich admitted that from May 2018 through January 2019, he was involved in a conspiracy that distributed at least five pounds of methamphetamine. Haubrich was supplied methamphetamine from sources in Denison and Council Bluffs, Iowa for further distribution in Northwest Iowa.

During a traffic stop in January 2019, Haubrich was found in possession of a .45 caliber handgun and was known to keep and store guns during his drug trafficking activities.

Sentencing before United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand will be set after a presentence report is prepared. Haubrich remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing.

Haubrich faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and at least five years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Shawn S. Wehde and was investigated by Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office, the Okoboji, Iowa Police Department, and the Iowa DCI Laboratory.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today