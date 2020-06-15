Mike Pompeo: On the Official Birthday of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Washington, DC (STL.News) Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary Of State released the following statement: On behalf of the United States government, I congratulate Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and the people of the United Kingdom as they celebrate the Queen’s Birthday.

It is a rare and special thing when a single individual comes to embody the spirit of an entire nation. With her quiet dignity and steadfast dedication to the service of others, Her Majesty encapsulates the spirit of the United Kingdom to all Americans.

The United States and the United Kingdom have stood shoulder to shoulder through countless struggles. This year, we remember in particular the heroes of the Second World War and the great sacrifices they made to fight for the free world and bring the horrors of Nazi tyranny to an end seventy-five years ago.

Today, we find ourselves in a different battle – to protect the lives of that very generation and so many others from the deadly COVID-19 virus. In this effort, the people of the United States of America and the people of the United Kingdom stand side by side once again.

Our two countries will always work together for the peace, health, and prosperity of our citizens, just as we will always continue the global fight for freedom, justice, and human dignity.

Ours is a special relationship and today I wish the happiest of birthdays to Her Majesty the Queen and extend my very best wishes to the people of the United Kingdom.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE