TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) The Florida Lottery announces that Miguel Cebollero, of Sun City Center, claimed a $500,000 top prize from the 20X CROSSWORD Scratch-Off game using a secured drop box located at the Tampa District Office. He purchased his winning ticket from Winn-Dixie, located at 4445 Sun City Center Boulevard in Sun City Center.

The $5 game, 20X CROSSWORD, launched in July and features over $113 million in total cash prizes. The game?s overall odds of winning are one-in-3.99.

