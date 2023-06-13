Midwest Veterinary Supply Sentenced – Misbranding Drugs

Midwest Veterinary Supply Sentenced for Misbranding Veterinary Drugs.

Company Will Pay More Than $11 Million in Fines and Forfeiture.

ABINGDON, VA (STL.News) Midwest Veterinary Supply (Midwest), a Minnesota-based company that supplies prescription drugs for animals to veterinarians, farms, feedlots, and other businesses, was sentenced Monday to one year of probation for introducing misbranded drugs into interstate commerce. In addition, Midwest Veterinary Supply agreed to pay over $ 11 million in criminal fines and forfeiture.

“This case is an example of how seriously the United States Attorney’s Office takes the distribution of misbranded prescription drugs, whether for human or animal consumption,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said today. “The law is designed to ensure that prescription drugs are kept within a controlled chain of distribution to prevent diversion and inappropriate use, and companies must be held accountable when they go outside of that chain. I am grateful for the work of the FDA and Virginia State Police in bringing justice in this case and their continued work keeping our prescription drug programs here in Virginia safe for all.”

“The FDA recognizes the importance of controlling the prescription drug supply for animals. The careless or uncontrolled distribution of prescription animal drugs poses a danger not only to the medicated animals but to the U.S. public health by increasing the risk that humans will become resistant to antibiotics that we unknowingly consume through our food supply,” said Special Agent in Charge George A. Scavdis, FDA Office of Criminal Investigations Metro Washington Field Office. “We will continue to pursue and bring to justice those who distribute prescription animal drugs unlawfully.”

According to court documents, from 2011-2021, Midwest charged and shipped over $10 million in prescription drugs from their non-pharmacy locations throughout the United States to end-users that were not authorized to receive prescription drugs. Shipments from non-pharmacy locations to non-authorized end-users or locations are deemed “misbranded.”

Midwest will forfeit $10,150,014, pay $1,000,000 to the Virginia Department of Health Professions, and pay $500,000 in fines.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration – Office of Criminal Investigations and the Virginia State Police investigated the case with the assistance of the Virginia Department of Health Professions.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Randy Ramseyer prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: U.S. Department of Justice