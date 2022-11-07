Midterm election results could drive stocks, bonds higher, Morgan Stanley's Wilson says

Hill Street Studios/DigitalVision via Getty Images With polls suggesting Republicans will win at least one chamber of Congress, Tuesday’s election provides a potential catalyst for bond yields to fall and equity prices to climb, supporting the continuation of the bear market rally, Morgan Stanley strategist Michael Wilson said in a note Monday. The elections will determine the control of both chambers of Congress and the governors of 36 states. For this week, though, expect volatility in the markets for two reasons — the results of the election may not be clear-cut for a couple of days and the October consumer price index is likely to produce some noise. If the Republicans gain control of both the House and Senate, the odds of continuing the stock rally increase as the GOP has been talking about a spending freeze via the debt ceiling, according to Morgan Stanley Public Policy strategist Michael Zezas. “Bottom line, we remain tactically bullish on U.S. equities as recent risk events for bonds (November Fed meeting, October labor and inflation data) pass and leave scope for rate volatility to come down further from historically high levels,” Wilson wrote. Earlier, S&P, Dow and Nasdaq futures rise ahead of midterms and inflation data set later this week Dear readers: We recognize that politics often intersects with the financial news of the day, so we invite you to click here to join the separate political discussion.