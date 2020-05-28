Middlebrook Man John William Hooser III Sentenced on Drug Conspiracy Charge

(STL.News) – John William Hooser III, a Middlebrook, Va., man who conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine, was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg to 60 months in federal prison. United States Attorney Thomas T. Cullen and Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent in Charge Jesse Fong made the announcement today

In October 2019, Hooser, 33, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, one count of possessing with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, and one count of being an unlawful user of a controlled substance illegally in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, from May 2018 to August 2018, Hooser conspired with others to traffic methamphetamine from a source of supply in Oklahoma into the Western District of Virginia. Hooser has admitted to participating in transactions totaling approximately 658 grams of methamphetamine during the life of the drug distribution conspiracy.

The case was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Department, and the Staunton Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Jeb Terrien prosecuted the case for the United States.

