Mid-State Trio Charged To Steal Firearms

Mid-State Trio Charged In Conspiracy To Steal Firearms From Licensed Federal Firearms Dealers

More Than Three Dozen Firearms Stolen in Gun Shop Burglaries

Three Nashville area men were indicted yesterday in a conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee (FFL), announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin.

Tyler Cunningham, 22, Ryan Dillard, 36, and Corey Summers, 23, are also charged with possession of stolen firearms and Dillard is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Cunningham and Dillard are currently in custody and Summers is currently being sought by law enforcement.

According to the indictment, the trio burglarized an automotive repair shop in Middle Tennessee and stole a truck to use in the burglary of an FFL. The indictment alleges that on July 8, 2022, the defendants burglarized a firearms dealer in Greenbrier, Tennessee, and stole nine firearms, and on July 14, 2022, they burglarized a firearms dealer in Woodbury, Tennessee, where they stole 28 firearms. The indictment further alleges that the defendants offered to sell the stolen firearms to a third party.

If convicted, the defendants face up to five years in prison on the conspiracy charge and up to 10 years in prison on each theft and possession charge. Additionally, Dillard faces up to 15 years on the felon in possession charge.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; the Greenbrier Police Department; the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office; the Cannon County Sheriff’s Office; the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office; the Robertson County Sheriff Office; the Tennessee Highway Patrol; the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department; and the Middle Tennessee State University Police Department. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Steven T. Brantley is prosecuting the case.

An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

