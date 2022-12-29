MicroStrategy stock hits lowest point in over two years after selling some bitcoin

Marco Bello MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) stock has dropped as much as 9.5% in the two sessions since the software firm that famously holds bitcoin (BTC-USD) on its balance sheet disclosed that it sold a small part of its holdings for the first time. The stock slipped to as low as $133.77 in Thursday trading, its lowest point since Aug. 10, 2020, when bitcoin (BTC-USD) was trading at $11.9K. In recent trading bitcoin changed hands at $16.6K. In September 2020, Michael Saylor, who was at that time its CEO, likened the company’s cash and Treasury holdings to a “melting ice cube,” said “we feel pretty confident that bitcoin (BTC-USD) is less risky than holding cash, less risky than holding gold.” Now, with the sliding value of bitcoin (BTC-USD), selling some of its holdings “may generate a tax benefit” as the company plans to carry back the capital losses resulting from the transaction against previous capital gains, it said in a filing on Wednesday. Saylor is now the company’s chairman, and President Phong Le became its CEO in August. In February 2021, Saylor said the world’s largest cryptocurrency “can serve as a dependable store of value.” SA contributor CashFlow Hunter recently called MSTR’s equity is a leverage bet on Bitcoin and a “terrible risk.”