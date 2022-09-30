Microstrategy Is Seeking a Full-Time Lightning Network Engineer to Build a SaaS Platform

The mobile software, cloud-based services, and business intelligence (BI) firm Microstrategy is seeking a full-time Lightning Network software engineer, according to a job listing published this week. The developer, if hired, will build a Lightning Network-based software as a service (SaaS) platform for the company so it can be used for ecommerce use cases and connect with enterprises looking for payment solutions as well.

Microstrategy Looks to Hire Lightning Network Software Developer

After the company purchased 301 bitcoin (BTC) to hold on its balance sheet, the BI firm Microstrategy published a job listing on the web portal smartrecruiters.com. Microstrategy’s job offer is for full-time employment as a Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer and the chosen individual will be in charge of creating a Lightning Network (LN) SaaS platform.

“As a Bitcoin Lightning Software Engineer at Microstrategy, you will build a Lightning Network-based SaaS platform, providing enterprises with innovative solutions to cyber-security challenges and enabling new ecommerce use-cases,” Microstrategy executive Chen Wan explains.

The interested person must have a Bachelor’s degree in computer science or a related field and a “Master’s degree or Ph.D. in computer science/engineering is a plus,” Wan’s job summary details. Furthermore, the candidate should have a “strong knowledge of data structures, algorithms, operating systems, distributed systems, and other fundamental computer science concepts,” the job listing adds.

The Lightning Network is a second layer (L2) scaling solution for Bitcoin that was first introduced in 2015. At the time of writing the LN capacity is 4,905.29 BTC or $95.2 million in USD value. There are 17,203 LN nodes right now and 84,928 payment channels, according to statistics on September 30. The number of LN Tor Nodes is approximately 12,305 and the percentage of LN Tor capacity is 69.3%.

Microstrategy’s engineering job says that the chosen person will build software solutions leveraging the Bitcoin (BTC) blockchain and Lightning Network, as well as “other decentralized finance (defi) technologies.” Furthermore, contributing to the Bitcoin Core codebase and other types of open source cryptocurrency coding projects is “a plus.”

Jamie Redman Jamie Redman is the News Lead at Bitcoin.com News and a financial tech journalist living in Florida. Redman has been an active member of the cryptocurrency community since 2011. He has a passion for Bitcoin, open-source code, and decentralized applications. Since September 2015, Redman has written more than 6,000 articles for Bitcoin.com News about the disruptive protocols emerging today.











